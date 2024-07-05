The scope of South Indian cinema is expanding. After the success of Baahubali, Prabhas has emerged as a global hero. Through his vibrant roles, he was able to attract audiences all over India.

With his latest release, the sci-fi action drama Kalki 2898 AD, Prabhas has again pushed obstacles, solidifying his reputation as a global movie star. The movie, which hit theaters on June 27 in five languages, has been a cinematic sensation, captivating audiences worldwide.

Despite his current success, Prabhas’ journey in the film industry has not always been smooth. Over his 22-year career, he has appeared only in films that resonate with his style. However, this selectiveness has also resulted in missed opportunities, with Prabhas turning down roles that would later become blockbuster hits for other actors.

Films Prabhas Turned Down

Okkadu:

Okkadu, released in 2023, shook the South box office. After the success of this film, Mahesh Babu won large recognition. The high-voltage movie, directed by Gunasekhar, was initially intended for Prabhas. However, he rejected the script, not foreseeing its potential achievement.

Simhadri:

Imagine the enduring pairing of Prabhas and SS Rajamouli taking place earlier in their careers. Simhadri, which starred Jr. NTR, became a landmark movie for Rajamouli and NTR, catapulting them to superstardom.

Arya:

Sukumar’s Arya modified Allu Arjun’s career trajectory, leading to his National Award-winning performance in Pushpa. The story of this romantic entertainer was designed for Prabhas. But he declined it, feeling the story didn’t suit his personality.

Nayak:

Prabhas also rejected Nayak, which starred Ram Charan, Kajal Aggarwal, and Amala Paul. Directed by VV Vinayak, the movie became a commercial success and boosted Ram Charan’s career.

Brindavanam:

A beautiful family action drama, Brindavanam is also on Prabhas’ rejected movies list. Finally, NTR, after a sequence of flops, gained a much-needed hit from this movie.

Kick:

Ravi Teja’s career soared with Surender Reddy’s Kick. Known for its solid plot and comedy, Kick was a good film that Prabhas turned down, missing another opportunity to have a blockbuster.

Additionally, Prabhas said no to movies like Nithiin’s Dil, Jr. NTR’s Oosaravelli, Ravi Teja’s Don Seenu, and Gopichand’s Jill. Interestingly, at some point during the release of those movies, Prabhas began dealing with a string of flops.

While hindsight might suggest these have been neglected opportunities, Prabhas’s professional selections have built him into what he’s these days—a powerhouse of talent and a mass hero. As Kalki 2898 AD keeps making waves, it’s clear that Prabhas’s selective technique has carved a completely unique path for him in Indian cinema.

