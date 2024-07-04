Rakul Preet Singh is currently busy promoting Indian 2, her upcoming Tamil film which has Kamal Haasan in the titular role. During an Ask Me Anything session on Instagram, where fans posted questions that she answered, the actress shared exciting details about Telugu films, making her fans happy.

During the session, a fan asked Rakul when she was going to be back to Telugu cinema. Rakul, who has been focusing on her Bollywood career, expressed her longing to reconnect with her diehard Telugu fans once again. “I really miss all my Telugu fans and I want to do a Telugu film soon. I’m just waiting for the right script which should be something exciting because I feel like this part of me called ‘Telugu Ammai’ hasn’t spoken in telugu for a long time now,” she said. She also added that she is reading a few scripts right now and should be able to decide soon.

Meanwhile, talking about her upcoming film De De Pyaar De 2, the actress said, “The first schedule of DDP2 was so much fun, I can’t wait for you all to watch the film. And I can’t wait to get back on the second schedule.’ It is a double dose of entertainment,” Rakul shared during the session.

Rakul’s Work Front

Rakul Preet Singh has been busy with numerous projects in Bollywood. Recently wrapping up De De Pyaar De 2, she is also seen in Indian 2 that features Kamal Haasan.

Other than De De Pyaar De 2, Rakul is also working in Mere Husband Ki Biwi and Ameeri, an intense drama that will showcase her versatility as an actress.

While fans continue to wait for Rakul’s return to Telugu cinema and she plays between Bollywood and South industry, one thing is clear; no matter what language or set she is filming, it is impossible not to be amazed by her talent and skills.

