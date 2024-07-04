Singer Suchitra recently created a stir by advising actor Vijay to mend his bond with his family and abandon actress Trisha Krishnan. These comments were made after a photo of the two actors went viral, sparking rumors about their relationship.

Here’s what Suchitra’s said

Speaking in an interview, Suchitra disclosed her concerns about Vijay’s isolation and what she termed as negative influences around him. “I don’t like Trisha at all. I will tell this objectively and will not let it color my judgment. I like Vijay very much. I will give my opinion honestly without taking sides,” she began.

She further went on to say, “Parasites tend to enter the lives of successful people when they become isolated. Vijay has isolated himself by distancing himself from his parents and wife. He is alone but has done no soul-searching till now. Amidst this, he has come into politics; to be honest about it he needs his father Chandrashekhar who may steer him through political waters otherwise he would achieve nothing in politics because if any good things can happen to him in politics they should be supported by his father.”

Where did it all start?

The controversy started when on June 22nd Trisha wished Vijay a happy birthday message as he turned 50 years old. She had put up a mirror selfie of her and Vijay with Billie Eilish’s Birds of a Feather playing in the background and had captioned the picture: “The calm to a storm; the storm to a calm. To many more milestones ahead,” along with several emojis.

This has led to many speculations over social media and netizens talking about the nature of their relationship. Speaking about this, Suchitra said “Trisha posted a picture with Vijay trying to show that she owns him. But, we don’t like it. Many are comparing her to MGR and Jayalalitha; Jaya learned politics from MGR and then ditched him because Karunanidhi didn’t like Jaya because his friend was being controlled by her”. Further, Suchitra advised that if Trisha had any political aspirations, then she could position herself in opposition to Vijay by joining BJP as there are lots of beautiful women in BJP.

