Kalki 2898 AD has been receiving an exceptional response at the worldwide box office. The epic dystopian science-fiction film has already entered the 700 crore club, and the sky is the limit for this Prabhas starrer. But it is now facing some unnecessary hatred from a section of critics. Scroll below for details.

To begin with, the numbers are proof enough that this Prabhas starrer deserves appreciation all over the world. From the powerful star cast to the visual effects and impactful storyline, cine-goers have hailed most aspects of the film. Word-of-mouth has been strong enough to clock 15 crores+ earnings per day, even during weekdays in the Hindi belt alone.

Unfortunately, some critics have unnecessarily targeted the film and spread false information. There have been reports about discrepancies in box office collections and a dip in occupancies in the Telugu markets. But in reality, Kalki 2898 AD has been witnessing a never-seen-before trend and continues to dominate the theatres in India and globally.

This isn’t the first time Indian cinema has suffered because of these negative stories. We have previously seen actor Vidyut Jammwal calling out a trade analyst for spreading negative stories about him after he refused a payment. His tweet exposed, “Asking for bribe is a crime ,and giving one is a crime too!!”My crime “is not giving??? #sumitkadel…so everytime you praise someone -we know the criminal..”

Asking for bribe is a crime ,and giving one is a crime too!!”My crime “is not giving??? #sumitkadel…so everytime you praise someone -we know the criminal.. pic.twitter.com/gSkiPlwf4S — Vidyut Jammwal (@VidyutJammwal) February 26, 2024

Here’s hoping Kalki 2898 AD continues to reign and creates history for Indian cinema without getting affected by such unnecessary negative critics.

Directed by Nag Ashwin, Kalki stars an ensemble cast of Prabhas, Deepika Padukone, Amitabh Bachchan, Kamal Haasan and Disha Patani. Vijay Deverakonda, SS Rajamouli, Mrunal Thakur, Dulquer Salmaan, and Ram Gopal Varma also make special appearances. It is produced by C Ashwini Dutt under his banner, Vyjanthy Movies.

