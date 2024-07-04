Prabhas mania is viral all over, and rightfully so, because Kalki 2898 AD deserves all the possible attention. Nag Ashwin and the team have splurged 600-700 crores to create a magnum opus that meets the standards of Hollywood biggies. While it’s only been a week of the theatrical run, the sequel is already being discussed. Scroll below for the exciting updates!

Kalki 2898 AD sequel: 60% shoot completed?

C. Ashwini Dutt has produced the epic dystopian science-fiction action drama under his banner, Vyjanthy Movies. With the success of the Prabhas starrer, he’s been giving a lot of interviews. But fans are elated since he confirmed the sequel and revealed almost 60% of the shoot has already been completed.

Only major shots are yet to be completed, which means the sequel may be coming sooner than we imagined!

Kalki 2898 AD 2 release date

During the conversation, C Ashwini Dutt also shared that the makers are yet to decide on a release date. Rumors have been rife that Nag Ashwin and the team may expedite the production work to meet the 2025 deadline. But after the massive blockbuster, the expectations from the sequel are sky-high. And we’re sure the makers of Prabhas starrer will not rush and deliver an underperformed.

Will Deepika Padukone be replaced in Kalki 2898 AD sequel?

As per a report by Times Now, C Ashwini Dutt and his team had initially decided to wait for Deepika Padukone to return from her maternity leave. The actress is due to deliver her first child in September 2024.

But a source close to the development informs, “But now, with the clamour for the sequel growing with the mounting success of the first film, the producers may decide to replace Deepika in the sequel.”

Deepika Padukone has received massive praise for her role as Sumathi. It would be safe to say that she is as important as Prabhas, Amitabh Bachchan, and Kamal Haasan in the Kalki Cinematic Universe. We hope these are nothing but baseless rumors because, if true, cine-goers will surely be heartbroken.

Kalki 2898 Budget Confirmed!

In another reported interview, the producer confirmed that Kalki 2898 AD is mounted on a staggering budget of 700 crores. However, the makers never feared that massive sum and always believed in their creation!

