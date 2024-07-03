Kalki 2898 AD released last Thursday and features an impressive storyline and stunning visuals. Over its first weekend, the film raked in huge collections and continued to perform well at the box office amassing over Rs. 500 crores so far. Fans and critics alike are eager to see how much more it will earn in its full run.

Among the many discussions about the film, one interesting secret has been revealed about a key character, Raia. This character is portrayed as a small child who plays a significant role in the film. Raia is central to the plot, often engaging in thought-provoking conversations with Ashwatthama (Amitabh Bachchan), another major character in the film. These interactions elevate Aswaththama’s character, adding depth to the storyline.

Raia is one of the most memorable characters in the film. While watching the movie, audiences are led to believe that Raia is a boy. However in reality the character was played by a girl named Keya Nair. This revelation came out during the promotional activities when Keya gave interviews to the media. Despite playing a disguised boy in the film, her identity as a girl was not initially disclosed.

Keya Nair, hailing from Kerala, convincingly portrayed the boy Raia, continuing a long-standing tradition in Indian cinema where girls play the roles of boys. This is not unprecedented; legendary actress Roja Ramani played the role of Prahlada in the classic film Bhakta Prahlada and Sridevi also took on boy roles in some of her early movies. Director Nag Ashwin chose Keya to follow this tradition and she has done a remarkable job.

In interviews, Keya spoke highly of her co-star Prabhas, praising his respectful nature on set. She recounted how Prabhas treated everyone with equal respect regardless of their status. Keya particularly remembered the first day when Prabhas greeted Amitabh Bachchan, showing his humility and respect for the veteran actor.

Kalki 2898 AD has not only captivated audiences with its storytelling and visual effects but also with the interesting behind-the-scenes facts like the casting of Keya Nair as Raia. This intriguing detail adds another layer to the appreciation of the film and highlights the creative choices that contribute to its success. As the film continues to attract viewers and earn accolades, it also cements its place in the global cinematic landscape bringing pride to Telugu cinema.

