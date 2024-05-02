Allu Arjun’s Pushpa 2 is undoubtedly the biggest film releasing this year, both in terms of hype and scale. The film’s shoot is still underway but the teaser and the first song are already out, thus pushing the buzz on the ground level. At the box office, whenever the film arrives, it has a massive potential to destroy pre-existing records. Keep reading to know more!

The Sukumar directorial also stars Rashmika Mandanna and Fahadh Faasil in key roles. Scheduled to release on Independence Day, the biggie was earlier scheduled to clash with Ajay Devgn’s Singham Again. But as of now, the Singham threequel is reportedly postponed to Diwali. So, the Allu Arjun starrer now has an open ground to score high.

Considering the presence of Allu Arjun, Pushpa 2 will shine bright in the Telugu states (Andhra Pradesh and Telangana). On the opening day, these two states alone will pull off a massive number. But what makes the film potential record-breaker is the demand and craze in the Hindi belt.

We have seen in the past that dubbed films rake in unbelievable numbers once they get strong support in the Hindi market. Talking about Pushpa 2, the buzz is enormous in the Hindi market, and the response is expected to be much stronger than KGF Chapter 2. So, if everything goes well, with songs turning out to be big hits and the trailer going down well with the viewers, the film will hit it out of the park on its opening day.

Currently, SS Rajamouli’s RRR is the highest Indian opener at the Indian box office, with a collection of 134 crores. It’s a bit difficult to surpass this number, but Pushpa 2 can cross it if the film receives good support from its dubbed versions.

Note: Box office numbers are based on estimates and various sources. Numbers have not been independently verified by Koimoi.

