Pushpa 2, starring Allu Arjun, Rashmika Mandanna, and Fahadh Faasil in key roles, is undoubtedly the biggest Indian film of 2024. The masses are waiting for it like crazy, and whenever it arrives in theatres, get ready to hear some unreal numbers. Particularly speaking about the Hindi dubbed version, the film is all aiming to create history on its opening day itself. Keep reading to know more!

Directed by Sukumar, the sequel to Pushpa 2 is the most awaited Indian film of 2024. As the first installment was a massive success and emerged as a cult, the buzz for the sequel is unimaginable on the ground level. It could be said that even without releasing a single promotional material from hereon, the film will take a flying start at the box office, especially in the Hindi market.

Not even in original Telugu version, but Pushpa 2 is expected to break pre-existing records with its Hindi dubbed version. For those who don’t know, the film is arriving in theatres on Independence Day (15th August) and for that particular day, Sunny Deol’s Gadar 2 holds the record for the highest collection. Released last year, the Gadar sequel had raked in a gigantic collection of 55.40 crores at the Indian box office on Independence Day.

Initially, this record looked a bit difficult to be broken but now, as there are speculations about Singham Again postponing its release date, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) has a strong chance of crossing the figure of 55.40 crores, thus registering the highest collection on Indepedence Day by a Hindi film.

In a solo release, Pushpa 2 (Hindi) even has a chance of crossing the mark of 60 crores at the Indian box office. And surpassing that will be a very difficult task for Hindi films releasing on Independence Day.

