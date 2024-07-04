Nag Ashwin’s Kalki 2898 AD was released in theatres on June 27, 2024. The film stars Amitabh Bachchan, Prabhas, Kamal Haasan and Deepika Padukone. It’s a blend of science fiction and Hindu mythology, where a few characters from Mahabharata are a part of the story. Mainly, we see Amitabh Bachchan as Ashwatthama being in the movie’s past and future timeline.

The critics and the audience are impressed with Amitabh Bachchan’s performance as Ashwatthama. Many even hailed him as the one who shines the most in Kalki 2898 AD. However, actor Mukesh Khanna, who is known for Shaktimaan or for playing Bhishma in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, is not happy with the portrayal.actor Mukesh Khanna, who is known for Shaktimaan or for playing Bhishma in BR Chopra’s Mahabharat, is not happy with the portrayal.

Mukesh Khanna Slams Kalki 2898 AD

The Shaktimaan star shared a video on his YouTube channel expressing his enjoyment of Nag Ashwin’s movie and its production values. However, some parts of the movie didn’t sit well with him.

In the video, Mukesh Khanna shared, “In the beginning, when Krishna curses Ashwatthama by removing his ‘mani’, this never happened. I want to ask the makers, how could you presume to know more than the Vyas muni, who said that what doesn’t exist here cannot exist elsewhere? It wasn’t Krishna who removed Ashwatthama’s ‘mani’. I’ve been reading the Mahabharata since childhood; I can tell you that it was Draupadi who instructed that his ‘mani’ should be removed, after he killed all five of her children.”

Further, slamming how Amitabh Bachchan’s character Ashwatthama is shown, the Mahabharat star said, “There was a big battle between Arjun and Ashwatthama. They were wielding the ‘Brahmastra’, but only Arjun knew how to reverse the attack. Because Ashwatthama couldn’t, he decided to fire the Brahmastra towards Abhimanyu’s wife. Krishna protected her for nine months because she was pregnant. The reason I’m telling this story in such detail is because I don’t understand how Krishna could command Ashwatthama to protect him in the future in Kalki? How can someone as powerful as Krishna ask someone like Ashwatthama to protect him?”

Meanwhile, Kalki 2898 AD makers have confirmed the sequel. Amitabh Bachchan will reprise his role as Ashwatthama in it.

