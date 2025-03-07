It is not a hidden fact that Sushant Singh Rajput started his acting career on the small screen. He gained prominence for his portrayal of Manav in the popular show, Pavitra Rishta. Soon after that, he forayed into movies after making his Bollywood debut with the 2013 film Kai Po Che. However, did you know that he made a comeback on TV after becoming a prominent name in the movies? We are talking about the cult crime thriller TV show CID.

When Sushant Singh Rajput Appeared In An Episode Of CID

Talking about the same, Sushant Singh Rajput played the popular Bengal-based fictional detective Byomkesh Bakshi in the 2015 movie Detective Byomkesh Bakshi. To promote the film, Sushant appeared in one of the episodes of the show as the cult character. He was seen to be joining hands with ACP Pradhyuman, Inspector Abhijit and Inspector Daya and the entire CID team to crack a series of murder across Mumbai and Kolkata.

According to a throwback report in Etimes, Sushant Singh Rajput as Byomkesh Bakshi was seen investigating some murders that took place in Kolkata wherein the victims were poisoned. Upon further investigating, he finds out that these murders are also linked to Mumbai which the team of CID has been investigating. The episode showcased him aiding the CID team to crack the challenging case.

The episode had a positive ending with Sushant Singh Rajput finding the main culprit behind the murders along with the CID team. It also marked an interesting promotional strategy for Detective Byomkesh Bakshi. Fans were left overjoyed to see the late actor grace the small screen again.

Talking about Detective Byomkesh Bakshi, the film was directed by Dibakar Banerjee. The film also starred Anand Tiwari, Neeraj Kabi, Meiyang Chang and Swastika Mukherjee in the lead roles. The movie was a box office flop but Sushant Singh Rajput’s performance was praised by the critics.

