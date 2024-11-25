Sanjay Leela Bhansali is one of the most prestigious filmmakers in the Indian film industry. Cinephiles wait eagerly for his movies. His films have great content, and the sets mesmerize the fans. His movies are among the most expensive ones, and imagine when things go wrong and people advise you to stop making the film. Bhansali once faced such a situation when making one of his most popular movies, from set burning to producer landing hot water. However, the filmmaker was determined to complete it, and his fans are glad he did so!

He has a multifaceted personality and is an adept music composer. In addition to winning several Indian awards, including multiple National Film Awards and Padma Shri, he was also nominated for a BAFTA Award. Bhansali excels in period dramas and musicals with grand sets. His directorial debut was the romantic musical Khamoshi: The Musical, starring Manisha Koirala, Salman Khan, and Nana Patekar.

Sometimes, filmmakers face different kinds of problems that impact the making of their films. It happened with Sanjay Leela Bhansali when people told him to quit the film after the set caught fire, and its producer, Bharat Shah, was arrested for alleged dealings with the underworld. Can you guess the film’s name? Scroll below for the details.

It is none other than the classic starring Shah Rukh Khan, Madhuri Dixit, and Aishwarya Rai. Devdas faced several problems before hitting the screens. According to Indian Express, it had a budget of Rs 50 crore and was one of the most expensive films of the time. When it faced so many problems, people reportedly told Bhansali to shut it down. In an interview with Wild Films India, the Devdas creator said, “People said this film is jinxed, this film brings bad vibes, you should shut down this film, this will be in losses. The set caught fire, Bharat bhai (producer Bharat Shah) was also in trouble, I was in a problem, Shah Rukh Khan was in a problem. We were all suffering.”

He also said, “You don’t get anything in life easily. You have to work hard. Maybe it was bad timing, maybe it was our test that for how long can we sustain our passion.”

Sanjay Leela Bhansali continued, “It is no more a story of a loser. It is a story of all of us being winners. You don’t get anything in life easily. You have to work hard. Maybe it was bad timing, maybe it was our test that for how long can we sustain our passion. I think we are very blessed that we had to go through all these hurdles.”

Devdas, released in 2002, is based on the 1917 novel by Sarat Chandra Chattopadhyay. Sanjay Leela Bhansali’s determination to make the film despite many troubles paid off, as it was nominated for the BAFTA Award for Best Film Not In the English Language. Bhansali also considers it a classic.

For more such throwbacks, stay tuned to Koimoi!

Must Read: When Disha Patani Slammed A News Channel For Calling Her Ugly In A Childhood Photograph: “You Couldn’t Get A Better Breaking News…”

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube | Google News