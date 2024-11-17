It is not a hidden fact that superstar Salman Khan has played a crucial role in making the controversial reality show Bigg Boss a huge hit. Some of his interactions with the contestants over the last 18 seasons of the show have been quick to go viral. However, there have also been times when he was seen losing his cool on some contestants who crossed a certain line with him. One of them was Bigg Boss 6 contestant Imam Siddiqui.

In one of the Weekend Ka Vaar episodes of Bigg Boss 6, Imam Siddiqui was seen cutting off Salman Khan when the latter was giving him some advice. Imam was seen telling the megastar, “Salman Bhai Time Out” which was also his infamous dialogue on the show. Apart from that, he also bragged about casting Shah Rukh Khan in an advertisement. This left the Dabangg actor infuriated.

Salman Khan immediately lashed out at Imam Siddiqui saying, “Dude, Imam Had Mein Rehna Mere Saath (Stay in your limits with me). You don’t try doing that with me what you do in there. Yeh Time Out Kya Hain?” The Bajrangi Bhaijaan actor also defended Shah Rukh Khan by further reprimanding Imam. He added in Hindi, “How can you say that you have made Shah Rukh Khan? Shah Rukh is where he is because of his fans and hard work.” For the unversed, this was presumably the phase when Shah Rukh Khan and Salman’s friendship was not in the best terms but still the latter bashed Imam for claiming to make Shah Rukh famous.

Imam Siddiqui went on to become the first runner-up of Bigg Boss 6. However, he lost the winning trophy to Kasautii Zindagi Kay actress Urvashi Dholakia. Apart from Imam, Salman has previously lashed out on contestants like Zubair Khan, Paras Chhabra and Priyanka Jagga.

