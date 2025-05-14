Acclaimed producer Vinod Bachchan is all set to return with Ginny Weds Sunny 2, the much-awaited sequel to Ginny Weds Sunny. Known for beloved hits like Tanu Weds Manu and Shaadi Mein Zaroor Aana, Bachchan will bring back the magic of romance and laughter with the new film.

Ginny Weds Sunny 2 introduces a fresh pairing with talented stars Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr in the lead roles. The original Ginny Weds Sunny, starring Yami Gautam and Vikrant Massey, premiered on Netflix in 2020 and quickly became one of the most-watched titles.

Nearly five years later, the sequel is returning with a fresh story and twist, promising a blend of romance, family fun, quirky comedy, and heartwarming moments for all ages. In addition to the film announcement, Avinash Tiwary and Medha Shankr, also took to Instagram to share clapboard pictures from the sets, marking the beginning of the film’s shoot schedule in Uttarakhand.

Talking about Ginny Wedss Sunny Part 2, producer Vinod Bachchan said, “We are excited to bring a new chapter to the Ginny Weds Sunny universe. The love the first film received encouraged us to explore new narratives and characters, and with Avinash and Medha, we have found a refreshing and dynamic pairing.”

“We are confident the sequel will offer even more heart, laughter, and connection,” he added. The sequel is written and directed by Prasshant Jha, and produced by Vinod Bachchan under the banner of Soundrya Production. Further details about the film will be revealed in the days to come.

