Bigg Boss 11 Winner Shilpa Shinde On Bollywood’s Drug Row: “The Way Deepika Padukone’s Case Has Come Out…”

Shilpa Shinde is one of the strongest personalities on Indian Television. Be it about quitting Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain or now Gangs Of Filmistan – the actress has been quite open about everything. She was recently in soup over exiting her comeback comedy show over Sunil Grover’s entry. Now, the Bigg Boss 11 winner is opening up about the drug cartel in Bollywood.

For the unversed, ever since the Sushant Singh Rajput case has taken the drug angle, a lot of revelations have been made. We saw Rhea Chakraborty, brother Showik along with many others being sent to custodial jail over their involvement. Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Deepika Padukone, Rakul Preet Singh, Dia Mirza have been some other names that have surfaced.

The industry stands divided on this entire topic. There’s one side including Jaya Bachchan, Sonam Kapoor and others who are defending the industry. On the other hand, Kangana Ranaut, Mukesh Khanna, Ravi Kishan are amongst others who want the ‘big fishes’ in the case to be exposed. Shilpa Shinde too falls in the latter category.

In a conversation with Times Now, Shilpa Shinde has made a whole new revelation. She claims, “When they (management companies) approach artists, the artists ask what facilities are you going to give me, so it depends on person to person. The way Deepika Padukone’s case has come out, you can see who all are demanding. I don’t want to believe management companies for this. It’s just not KWAN today, there are many others.”

She continued, “When they take artists out of India for events, they have to take care of the artists. There are many such talent management companies where the clients themselves ask what special services can be provided to big stars.”

Shilpa Shinde also says that it is pretty easy to name celebrities because all of this is quite normal in the Industry. She has even seen many young people starting to consume such substances at a very early age due to their surroundings. She also defended Bollywood by mentioning that there indeed are some good people as well.

