Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the best comedy shows on Indian television. The show never fails to make us laugh even in the tough times of the coronavirus outbreak. But today Palak Sindhwani who is known for playing Sonu on the show is making all headlines for lashing out the meme pages on social media for spreading hate using her pictures. Read the full article to know more.

Memes are very popular as a medium of entertainment on social media. But sometimes, these harmless memes can be insensitive and malign someone’s image. Palak recently took to social media to speak up about the same.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah wrote, “To all you meme, faaltu hate spreading pages out there, first and last time I am warning you stop using my pictures, stop photoshopping my pictures, stop writing bulls**t about me.”

Palak Sindhwani added, “Stop spreading hatred when there’s already so much going on in the world, if you don’t like me, don’t follow me, it’s as simple as that but you have no right to insult me or spread nonsense about me, and if I come across any such post which threatens to harm my dignity, or destroys my mental peace, I swear consequences would be harsh. Don’t force me to take any such actions, which gonna harm your page or you. LOUD and CLEAR! ONCE and FOR ALL! STOP IT! Insaaniyat sikh lo yar, it’s high time!”

After this, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress shared another story speaking on building people up instead of tearing them down. Take a look at Palak Sindhwani’s story here.

Do you agree with Palak Sindhwani? Share your views with us via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for the latest updates on Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah and more.

Must Read: When Taarak Mehta Fame Shailesh Lodha Hilariously Described His Father

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube