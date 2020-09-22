Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah is one of the most loved and enjoyed sitcoms of Indian television. It is one of those rare TV shows which the whole family can sit together and enjoy. From Diljit Joshi’s Jethalal to Munmun Dutta’s Babita Iyer, the show has so many characters which are cherished by the audience. On top of that, it offers so much situational comedy which takes away the blues in everyone’s life.

Among the main star cast of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, one name is Amit Bhatt who plays the role of Jethalal’s father Champaklal Jayantilal Gada. In all these years of the show’s run time, Champaklal has been responsible for giving us so many moments of laughter. It won’t be wrong to say that his character has become iconic.

Today we’ll share with you the per episode remuneration that Amit Bhatt takes to play Champaklal in TMKOC. As per India.com, Champaklal gets an income of as good as Rs 70k-80k for 1 episode. Well considering the show will soon complete 3000 episodes, we are sure Amit must have made a fortune out of it. And why not? He has contributed so much to the show in all these years. Isn’t it?

The net worth of Amit Bhatt isn’t known yet though!

Apart from Taarak Mehta…, Amit Bhatt has also played important roles in shows like Khichdi, Yes Boss, Chupke Chupke, F.I.R and more.

Meanwhile, it was recently revealed by Munmun Dutta aka Babita ji that when she used to work for Akashvani Radio in childhood as a singer, she used to get paid Rs 125. Isn’t that interesting? However, with years of hard work and the success of TMKOC, she has also made a fortune for herself. According to the Republic, her net worth is $1 million which is 7 crores in Indian currency.

