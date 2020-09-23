We’re thankful for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah because apart from the lighthearted content, the show even made us interested in the off-screen lives of its brilliant cast. Out of the entire cast, today we’ll be talking about Shailesh Lodha who is well known for his titular role.

Just like Shailesh’s onscreen portrayal in the show, he’s a renowned poet and writer in real life. Those who follow his literature would be well aware of his satires and hard-hitting poems. There was one such occasion where the writer-actor gave a short description of his father and believe us, it was hilarious as hell.

Back in 2019, Shailesh Lodha graced Aaj Tak’s ‘Sahitya Aaj Tak’ event. There he jokingly described his father as a mingy person. He narrated an anecdote from his school days, where once Maths teacher asked him a question “Tumhare pitaji ke pant ke ek jeb mein 100 rupees hai aur dusri jeb mein 150 rupees, iska kya matlab? (What it means when there’s 100 bucks and 200 bucks respectively in two pockets of your father’s pant?),” “Iska matlab pant kisi aur ki hai (It means pant belongs to someone else),” Shailesh replied.

The Maths teacher further simplified by asking “Tumhare pitaji 100 ek jeb se dede aur 150 dusre jeb se dede, iska kya matlab? (What it means when your father gives you 100 and 150 bucks respectively from two pockets of his pant?)” Shailesh Lodha replied, “Baap kisi aur ka hai (He’s someone else’s father).”

Check out the complete video below:

Meanwhile, recently Shailesh Lodha was indulged in a live interaction with host Rashmi Bedi on My dream TV USA YouTube Channel.

During an interaction, the host put forth the viewers’ complaint about making them feel bored with the content of his sitcom. To which he replied, “It’s not about getting bored but it’s about human behaviour. The thought process keeps getting evolved with time. So, for the show like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah which is in a run for over 12 years, it’s quite normal that the same viewer perceives the characters and content differently at this stage.”

