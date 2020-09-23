The excitement for Bigg Boss 14 is on all-time high. With just a couple of weeks left to the grand premiere of the upcoming season of the Salman Khan hosted the show, the contestants and crew are invested in the finals preps. Now, these pics of soon-to-be inmates Jasmin Bhasin and Nikki Tamboli is sure to get you even more excited.

These pictures, that are pretty much getting viral on social media, feature television actress Jasmin and South Indian actress Nikki getting their makeup. The makeup that is done is for their performance shoot that begins rolling today.

While Nikki Tamboli posted a mirror selfie of her makeup, several fans accounts on social media have tagged Jasmin Bhasin doing her Bigg Boss 14 performance makeup. Check out the pictures below.

The pictures of the Bigg Boss 14 contestants were done keeping everyone’s safety in mind. The makeup artists who did their makeup were covered from head to toe in PPE suits. As per reports, the contestants will be kept quarantined from now on.

Yesterday, we brought you the news that choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan shared a picture while posing in his vanity van. Yusuff Khan, who wore a hat and scarf in the pic, will be choreographing the introductory segments of Bigg Boss 14.

On Tuesday (September 22), the makers of the show shared a BTS video from the sets. This video, featuring host Salman Khan, began by asking fans if they were ready. It showed some behind the camera working that went into making the promos, including Salman reading a script and rehearsing for his part. The promos suggest that this year is going to be different and we are excited.

The latest season of Indian television most controversial show, Bigg Boss 14 will premiere from October 3. Some of the housemates this season include Jasmin Bhasin, Nikki Tamboli, Nia Sharma, Pavitra Punia, Jaan Kumar Sanu, Sara Gurpal and many more. Hina Khan, Gauahar Khan and Siddharth Shukla will also be part of the grand premiere night.

