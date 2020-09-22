Bigg Boss 14 is all set to entertain us from 3rd Oct. Fans have been desperately waiting for the show. The shooting of the show has already begun. Choreographer Salman Yusuff Khan has posted a picture from the set. Amid all such excitement, Colors TV has teased us with a BTS video of shooting Bigg Boss 14 with none other than Salman Khan himself. Read the full article to know more.

The video starts with the makers asking fans, “Are you ready to witness the magic?” and then mentions that Bigg Boss 14 is coming in a matter of days. In the video, Salman Khan is seen reading a script and rehearsing for his part. We are sure the joy on Salman Khan’s face will genuinely make your day.

Yesterday, the official Instagram account of Colors TV uploaded the BTS video of Bigg Boss 14 with a caption, “Here’s a sneak peek of the asli #BehindTheScenes with the one and only @beingsalmankhan! #BiggBoss Grand Premiere, 3rd Oct, Saturday raat 9 baje, sirf #Colors par. Catch #BiggBoss2020 before TV on @vootselect. #AbScenePaltega #BB14 @plaympl”

Have a look at the quirky video here:

Meanwhile, dancer Salman Yusuff Khan has been a part of Bigg Boss for many years now. Last year, he choreographed the finale episode too. This year, the dance instructor is all set to choreograph Bigg Boss 14’s introductory segments. He recently uploaded an Instagram story from the sets of India’s most controversial reality show. Have a look at the photo here.

According to a report published in DNA, “The channel has taken permission from the government and started work on the premiere episode. Some of the contestants have already shot for their introductory part and dance segments.”

We have already seen Gauahar Khan, Sidharth Shuka and Hina Khan in Bigg Boss 14 teasers; we wonder what all surprises await for us. For that, we would have to wait until October 3.

How excited are you for the Bigg Boss 14 premiere? Do let us know in the comments section. And stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on your favourite shows and celebrities.

