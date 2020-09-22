With Bigg Boss 14, the annual ritual of ‘spreading rumours’ regarding who will participate in Salman Khan’s reality shows have started as well. One such rumour is of ex-contestants like Gauahar Khan, Hina Khan, Sidharth Shukla and Monalisa shooting a special section for the show. It’s been said that they’ve already shot a promo for the same.

The rumour further stated that the contestants didn’t just shoot the promo, but will also be participating in the show for a limited number of days. The official announcement regarding the contestants will not be out until the premiere day, but many substantial leaks have already suggested a list of them which is almost confirmed.

Amid all the reports, TellyChakkar contacted Monalisa to get some clarity on the reports. Here’s what she said, “I haven’t received any call for Bigg Boss 14. Even I read the news about me entering the Bigg Boss house, but there is no truth in it. Though Bigg Boss has proved to be a career-changing show in my life, and if at all I get the opportunity again, I will surely take up. But, for now, there is no truth in the news.”

Bigg Boss 14 will go on-air from October 3rd on its usual timing of 9 pm on Colors. Names like Jaan Kumar Sanu, Jasmin Bhasin, Shireen Mirza, Nia Sharma, Nalini Negi, Akanksha Puri, Pavitra Punia, Pratik Sehjpal, Naina Singh, Bhavya Singh, Amir Siddiqui, Radhe Maa have been doing rounds on the social media regarding the participants.

It’s also been revealed that the makers had ensured that the contestants would get to have all the experiences that people normally used to enjoy before the lockdown was imposed. This includes shopping, eating out, watching movies and much more.

Reportedly the makers have planned to have a mall, mini-theatre, spa and a styled restaurant corner in the house. It is said that now, as a part of luxury tasks, contestants can win a chance to enjoy all these experiences in Bigg Boss 14 house.

