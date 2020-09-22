Karishma Tanna and Pearl V Puri know each other for years now. However, social media has its own theories. Time and again the couple has been linked together. It is said that they fell in love with each other on Naagin 3 sets. But how true is it? The Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 winner is now setting the records straight.

For the unversed, Karishma and Pearl enjoy a massive fan following on social media. Fans love their pairing. In fact, even a comment on each other posts or any social media banter grabs headlines in no time. However, the duo has maintained multiple times that they are just friends.

In a recent conversation with Hindustan Times, her response has been no different. However, Karishma Tanna has a befitting reply to the ones linking her and Pearl V Puri together. “We’re good friends and we’ll always be. Let all these things keep circulating, I give a blind eye and deaf ear to them.”

Meanwhile, Karishma Tanna recently won the Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 title. She competed with Tejasswi Prakash, Karan Patel, Dharmesh Yelande amongst others.

The actress also has been a part of a couple of Bollywood films. Dosti, Grand Masti, Sanju are some of the names. Despite garnering a lot of praises in the Ranbir Kapoor film, Karishma’s Bollywood career is at a standstill.

Talking about the same, Karishma Tanna opened up, “I really don’t know what went wrong, what happens behind the scene or what people talk about. I did a Rajkumar Hirani film and my character stood out, still things didn’t go in my favour. And you do get depressed and upset but if I stay in that phase I won’t be able to concentrate on good things coming my way. So I took it up as a challenge and will keep trying.”

Well, we hope Karishma Tanna grabs a lot more exciting project. Just like Khatron Ke Khiladi, we want her to win and slay every step in her life!

