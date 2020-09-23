Mirzapur 2 is releasing next month and the fans can’t keep calm about it. The series stars Pankaj Tripathi, Divyendu Sharma, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi and Rasika Dugal in pivotal roles. The series is one of the most anticipated series of the year 2020 and the makers have been teasing the fans every now and then.

The makers have just released a new promo and it’ll definitely leave you amazed with a powerful narration by Vijay Raaz.

The makers of Mirzapur 2 released a new promo and shared it on their Instagram handle and captioned it, “Zaroori nahi ki tum S1 aaj dekho, par zaroori ye bhi nahi ki kal tak wait karo.”

Who do you think is going to win the battle Pankaj Tripathi’s Kaleen Bhaiya or Ali Fazal’s Guddu Bhaiya?

Honestly, this isn’t just about Kaleen Bhaiya and Guddu Bhaiya but also the families are involved now. Last season we saw Divyendu Sharma’s Munna Bhaiya’s wrath as he killed Shriya Pilgaonkar and Vikrant Massey in the end.

Here are some reactions from the Instagram post:

“Suspense m he mardalo Amazon prime walo 🤣😂😂”

“Hope there will be vijay Raaz nurration in whole series . That’s literally awesome 😍”

“Just 720 Hours to go😍😍😍”

“Ek Dum Sahi Baat Boli Jinn Par Zada Vishwass Hota Hai Wo Hi Zada Vishwassghat Karte Hai …. Isliye Kabhi Bhi Kisi Par Blindly Trust Mat Karo”

“Hum bhi pele gye the tum bhi pele jaoge🔥🔥”

“Munna bhaiya marenge to pakka par sabse zyada bawaal bhi wahi machayenge. @divyenndu”

Meanwhile, Mirzapur 2 is releasing on October 23, 2020. So if you still haven’t seen season 1; it’s a good time to start. Olus isn’t the announcement promo enough to rause the excitement already?

Season 1 of Mirzapur has 9 episodes and you can watch one daily and will still have plenty of time to enjoy season 2.

Tell us about your favourite Mirzapur moments in the comments section below? Stay tuned to Koimoi, for more updates.

