In our earlier posts, we shared with you the per episode income and net worth of Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah stars. It was amazing to see how much stars like Dilip Joshi, Disha Vakani, Munmun Dutta and even Amit Bhatt have been charging for being a part of the popular sitcom.

Today we are here to talk about Mandar Chandwadkar aka Aatma Ram Bhide. Do you know how much he earns for every episode he shoots for Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah?

Well, as per India.com, everyone’s favourite Mandar takes away as much as Rs 80,000 for each episode of TMKOC. Now that’s pretty cool! Isn’t it? I mean most of us don’t even earn that in 2-3 months! Mandar’s net worth is unknown though!

Apart from TMKOC, the talented actor has also been a part of TV show CID. He has done Marathi films like Mission Champion, Doghat Tisra Aata Sagala Visara and others.

Coming back to Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, it is one of the most loved and enjoyed sitcoms of Indian television. It is one of those rare TV shows which the whole family can sit together and enjoy. From Dilip Joshi’s Jethalal to Munmun Dutta’s Babita Iyer, every character of the show is cherished by the audience. On top of that, it offers so much situational comedy which takes away the blues in everyone’s life.

The show has been running on Indian television since 2008 and has completed 3000 episodes. A few days back producer Asit Kumarr Modi tweeted, “Dear and respected All our lovely family of viewers, We are completing 3000 episode on 24th sept 2020”.

🙏🏻Dear and respected All our lovely family of viewers, We are completing 3000 episode on 24th sept 2020🎉🎊 — Asit Kumarr Modi (@AsitKumarrModi) September 21, 2020

If that doesn’t talk about its success, what will?

Talking about the success of the show, just like the love a lot of times, TMKOC’s stars find themselves amid trolls. Palak Sindhwani who is known for playing Sonu in the show became a target of a meme page recently which was spreading hate using her pictures. But Palak gave it back in a strong way.

Taking to Instagram stories, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah star wrote, “To all you meme, faaltu hate spreading pages out there, first and last time I am warning you stop using my pictures, stop photoshopping my pictures, stop writing bulls**t about me.”

Palak added, “Stop spreading hatred when there’s already so much going on in the world, if you don’t like me, don’t follow me, it’s as simple as that but you have no right to insult me or spread nonsense about me, and if I come across any such post which threatens to harm my dignity, or destroys my mental peace, I swear consequences would be harsh. Don’t force me to take any such actions, which gonna harm your page or you. LOUD and CLEAR! ONCE and FOR ALL! STOP IT! Insaaniyat sikh lo yar, it’s high time!”

After this, the Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah actress shared another story speaking on building people up instead of tearing them down.

