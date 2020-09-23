Mirzapur 2: Shriya Pilgaonkar AKA Sweety Will Continue To Be A Part Of Season 2 Despite Getting Killed

Those who have seen Mirzapur will agree that Shriya Pilgaonkar’s Sweety Gupta was one of the most loved characters. Munna Tripathi, Kaleen Tripathi, Guddu Bhaiya are good but Sweety created a special place in our hearts. Therefore it was heartbreaking when Munna killed her at the end of the season.

But if you thought Shriya Pilgaonkar won’t be a part of Mirzapur 2, you are wrong. Though it’s not a big role for her this time, she will be there for sure.

In an interview with DNA, Shriya talked about if she will star in Mirzapur 2 and said, “I will not be a huge part of the second season. But, I’m grateful to the show, the fans, who have given me so much love as Sweety Gupta. This character will always be close to my heart.”

She also added that people keep on sending her suggestions of how she can come back on the show. “It always amuses me when people send me suggestions of how I can come back in the show as if I’m making the show. It means a lot to me, the messages and to have that emotional impact on the audience but my best wishes to the team, I’ll be there in spirit,” Shriya said.

Meanwhile, Shriya also opened up about her new show Crackdown. Talking about Crackdown which is Voot Special’s show she said, “I have always wanted to do an action thriller and I thought the character was very interesting, especially because as Divya’s role am also playing two different personalities in the show. I am not just paying Divya, but, I am also playing this other character who Divya turns into. However, I cannot reveal much about the second character. But, about Divya, she comes from a simple family in Mumbai, she works at a salon and because her uncanny resemblance to a wanted extremist she is forced to go undercover and become part of a mission to save the nation.”

Apart from Crackdown & Mirzapur, Shriya Pilgaonkar was recently seen in Voot Special’s The Gone Game.

What are your thoughts on this? Let us know in the comments section.

