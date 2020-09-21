Mirzapur 2: From Pankaj Tripathi To Ali Fazal, How These Talented Actors Started Their Acting Career

Mirzapur 2 is all set to release on Amazon Prime on 23rd of October. The show features Ali Fazal, Pankaj Tripathi, Shweta Tripathi, Rasika Dugal and Harshita Gaur in pivotal roles. But do you know when these actors started their careers and with which project? Today, we will tell you about the first-ever role played by the Mirzapur 2 star cast.

Ali Fazal

Ali Fazal is known for playing Guddu Bhaiya in Mirzapur. He became a household name after playing Zafar in the comedy film Fukrey. But did you know that Ali started his career with a very small role in an English language film called “The Other End Of The Line” in 2008? He played a character named Vij in the movie. Later the actor appeared in the American television miniseries Bollywood Hero.

Pankaj Tripathi

Pankaj is known for his simplicity, honesty and outstanding acting skills. How many of you knew that the celebrated actor debuted in 2004 with a minor role in Run. Now, we know him for playing entertaining characters in Fukrey, Bareilly Ki Barfi, Stree, Mirzapur, Sacred Games, and the list goes on.

Shweta Tripathi

The young girl with a positive presence started her career with a television show on Disney called Kya Mast Hai Life. The show also featured Shaheer Shiekh, Nazneen Ghaani, Sana Amin Sheikh and Ashish Juneja. It was a popular teen comedy series that started in 2009. Shweta played a character called Zenia Khan. After that, there was no looking back for Shweta, and she gave back to back hit shows.

Rasika Dugal

Beena Tripathi of Mirzapur started her acting career in 2007 from a movie called Anwar. She played the character named Deepti. The actress rose to fame from TVF’s Humorously Yours in which she essayed the role of Kavya. She was last seen in Lootcase, which recently got released on Hotstar.

Harshita Gaur

Harshita started her career as a model. She gained immense popularity among youth through her debut TV show called Sadda Haq in 2013. Talking about the web world, Harshita is known for working infamous web series like Mirzapur, Sacred Games 2, Punnch Beat and Happily Ever After.

Which one from the Mirzapur 2 family is your favourite? Do let us know via comments and stay tuned to Koimoi for more updates on your favourite show and celebrities.

