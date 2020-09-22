Mirzapur 2 EXCLUSIVE! Harshita Gaur Describes Season Two In One Word & We Can't Keep Calm!

Only a month to go and everyone will be glued to Amazon Prime. After all, Mirzapur 2 is all set to release after such a long wait. The show stars Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Shweta Tripathi and Harshita Gaur. The first season ended on a dhamakedaar note and fans can’t keep calm to know what’s next.

One thing everyone knows that Ali Fazal’s Guddu is on a revenge mode. In the announcement date promo, the makers dropped the hint for the same. After constantly asking season two kab ayega, they got the answer! Now all eyes are on the trailer.

Amid all the excitement, Koimoi spoke to Harshita Gaur about the second season. The actress plays the role of Dimpy Pandit in Mirzapur 2. Fans are expecting a major twist in her character in the upcoming season.

We asked Harshita Gaur to describe the second season in one word. Her answer gave us a hint that it is going to be bigger than the previous one. The actress said, “It’s very hard. But if I really have to describe Mirzapur 2 in one word, it would be something slowburn or simmering.”

Harshita added, “I guess the things in the show are already very heated up. To make it interesting, there’s the revenge twist and new drama. But the drama in season 2 is set in a very deep and unnerving way where every character has so many layers. It is very intense.”

Well, we can’t keep calm until we actually starting binging on the show.

Meanwhile, Mirzapur 2 also stars Rasika Dugal, Amit Sial, Anjum Sharma, and Rajesh Tailang. The second season will stream on Amazon Prime from October 23.

