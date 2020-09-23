Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar are one of the most loved couples of the Indian television industry. The couple has reached the NCB office today as they’re allegedly linked to drug peddlers in Sushant Singh Rajput’s case.

Every day, NCB is disclosing new names from Bollywood industry involved in drug nexus and the couple happens to be the latest addition to the same.

This is the first time, television actors have been called by NCB for interrogation. Prior to this only Bollywood celebrities’ names were being called out. Abigail Pande and Sanam Johar have been dating for a long time now and have been in a live-in relationship for quite some time.

Their names have been linked to drug peddlers Anuj Keshwani and Rahil. According to Times Now, the couple has reportedly reached the NCB office in Mumbai and the team will soon start investigating them. After Bollywood, it’s the television industry now under NCB’s scanner it seems.

Take a look at the footage here:

#NewsAlert | TV actors Abigail Pande & Sanam Johar reach NCB office. They’re allegedly having links to Anuj Keshwani. Tamal & Sherine with details. pic.twitter.com/tXTca5J55t — TIMES NOW (@TimesNow) September 23, 2020

Abigail Pande was a close friend of late actor Sushant Singh Rajput. The 28-year-old actress also shared a heartfelt note for the Kedarnath actor after his sudden demise on her Instagram handle and captioned it, “People you love, never really leave you. Thank you for teaching me friendship sushu. Till we meet again ❤️❤️❤️”

Meanwhile, Bollywood biggies like Deepika Padukone, Shraddha Kapoor, Sara Ali Khan, Dia Mirza’s name have already been revealed in reports in the drug nexus.

Sushant Singh Rajput died on June 14, 2020, in his Bandra residence.

