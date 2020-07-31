Siddharth Shukla, Neha Sharma's Dil Ko Karaar Aaya Breaks The Internet & Fans Are On Cloud Nine
Siddharth Shukla, Neha Sharma’s Dil Ko Karaar Aaya Breaks The Internet & Fans Are On Cloud Nine

Siddharth Shukla fans sure must be rejoicing today as the actor’s new music video, ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya,’ alongside Neha Sharma just dropped out on YouTube today. The romantic number already grabbed the limelight when the first picture from the sets came out on the internet.

Fans have been desperately waiting for this song, which is sung by Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai.

The ‘Balika Vadhu’ actor shared the song on his social media account and fans to give their reviews about it.

The music video takes us to an imaginary world of Siddharth Shukla, where he is seen romancing his lady love Neha Sharma. The crackling chemistry the two actors share will definitely blow your mind away and you will pray for them to unite for real in future. The song is a visual as well as a musical treat for all the fans.

Ever since Siddharth posted the link of the music video, compliments have been pouring in from fans. Check out the tweets below.

Meanwhile, some reports claim that Neha Sharma has been approached to be a part of Colors’ upcoming show Bigg Boss 14 and she has agreed to be a part of it. If that is true, we are sure she must have taken enough tips from the Bigg Boss 13 winner, Siddharth Shukla, during the shooting of Dil Ko Karaar Aaya.

Have you heard the song? Let us know what you think of it in the comments.

Android & IOS users, download our mobile app for faster than ever Bollywood & Box Office updates!

SHARE

RELATED ARTICLESMORE FROM AUTHOR

Check This Out