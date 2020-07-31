Siddharth Shukla, Neha Sharma’s Dil Ko Karaar Aaya Breaks The Internet & Fans Are On Cloud Nine

Siddharth Shukla fans sure must be rejoicing today as the actor’s new music video, ‘Dil Ko Karaar Aaya,’ alongside Neha Sharma just dropped out on YouTube today. The romantic number already grabbed the limelight when the first picture from the sets came out on the internet.

Fans have been desperately waiting for this song, which is sung by Neha Kakkar and Yasser Desai.

The ‘Balika Vadhu’ actor shared the song on his social media account and fans to give their reviews about it.

Hope you guys like it.. let me know…https://t.co/ZjYlePGHrv — Sidharth Shukla (@sidharth_shukla) July 31, 2020

The music video takes us to an imaginary world of Siddharth Shukla, where he is seen romancing his lady love Neha Sharma. The crackling chemistry the two actors share will definitely blow your mind away and you will pray for them to unite for real in future. The song is a visual as well as a musical treat for all the fans.

Ever since Siddharth posted the link of the music video, compliments have been pouring in from fans. Check out the tweets below.

What a song……best Romantic song of 2020 for sure… And sid bhai kiya laag raha hai yaar vedio pe.. 😍😍😍😍🔥🔥🔥🔥 #DilKoKaraarAaya #SidharthShukla — Altaf #DilKoKaraarAaya (@Altaf62625603) July 31, 2020

I Just Loved It #DilKoKaraarAaya Beautiful Song. Killing Chemistry Vil Surely Break All Records .. Blockbuster Video @iAmNehaKakkar Ur Voice Is So Lovely Jitna Suno Utna Kam Hai Mere Hearing It Again n Again 🙏🙏 — Monali (@Monali252) July 31, 2020

Wow!! Song is really good.Sidharth kitna accha lag rha h na❤️ #SidNaaz its Sidharth’s day guys. Love & Support him as much as possible. #DilKoKaraarAaya — SMK (@SMK40050846) July 31, 2020

I am crying right now..how to express my feelings..very happy for u sid #DilKoKaraarAaya #SidharthShukla pic.twitter.com/zQcSjuyK8U — Arpita(#DilKoKaraarAaya❤) (@Nia95102303) July 31, 2020

Sidharth

I had to take time to recover from the surge of feelings that infiltrated my heart ,the moment I played that song It's Perfection

This is ultimate S.U.K.O.O.N Congratulations and Lots of Love to you Sidharth

You are the best #DilKoKaraarAaya#SidharthShukla — Irene Adler (@NaMo_ir) July 31, 2020

Such a beautiful song Sidharth is looking so Handsome My Most Favourite scene is Boat Vala 😘❤❤

Lyrics Best hai 🥺

Amazing work @sidharth_shukla #DilKoKaraarAaya — Let E'm Play 🔥 (@mehan_mehan1) July 31, 2020

Meanwhile, some reports claim that Neha Sharma has been approached to be a part of Colors’ upcoming show Bigg Boss 14 and she has agreed to be a part of it. If that is true, we are sure she must have taken enough tips from the Bigg Boss 13 winner, Siddharth Shukla, during the shooting of Dil Ko Karaar Aaya.

Have you heard the song? Let us know what you think of it in the comments.

