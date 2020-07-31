Beech Raaste: Armaan Malik, Nikhita Gandhi & Salim-Sulaiman Open Up About Their Recent 'Perfect Drive Song'

Pop stars Armaan Malik and Nikhita Gandhi have collaborated with composer duo Salim-Sulaiman for a fun song. Titled ‘Beech Raaste’, the number is penned by Niranjan Iyengar. It is a song for those who make their own rules.

Nikhita and Armaan star as Ada and Ady – memoji versions of themselves – in the animated music video.

“When I heard demo of ‘Beech raaste’, I instantly knew it’s got this whole cool vibe to it. The funky vocal section of the song draws you in automatically. It’s amazing how my very first non-film single was a collaboration with Salim sir and now after almost six years on his newly launched record label, I am collaborating with him on a single. It’s a pretty special thing,” said Armaan.

Nikhita added: “It’s a track that will resonate with everyone, it’s the perfect drive song. I hope ‘Beech raaste’ encourages people to have fun along the way, while you go through your ups and downs,” she said.

Salim Merchant of Salim-Sulaiman heaped praise on the two singers saying: “Armaan and Nikhita are beautiful voices and wonderful people. Their musical exchange is so infectious and inspiring to listeners. Armaan and Nikhita have brought ‘Beech raaste’ to life beautifully, and I’m sure the song is going to resonate with listeners worldwide.”

Sulaiman Merchant had fun working on this track, too. “The video will open a sea of ideas for creators to shoot music videos using the amazing Apple Memoji technology, especially in these times,” he added.

