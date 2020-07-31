Jonita Gandhi Opens Up About 'Main Tumhara' From Dil Bechara & Why It's One Of The Most Special Melodies To Her

Singer Jonita Gandhi says the latest track a special one. Composed by AR Rahman, the melodic ‘Main Tumhara’ from the recently released film Dil Bechara features the late Sushant Singh Rajput and Sanjana Sanghi.

‘Main Tumhara’ is sung by Jonita and Hriday Gattani, composed by AR Rahman, with lyrics by Amitabh Bhattacharya.

“This is one of the most special melodies I’ve sung. I’m so happy that Rahman Sir trusted me with this hauntingly beautiful love song. The distinctive arrangement of the song made it a treat for me to render it and the experience of co-singing it with Hriday Gattani was awesome” said Jonita while talking about the song.

A love song about soulmates, ‘Main Tumhara’ is a mystery track that remains incomplete in the narrative of the film and it climaxes to completion as the story wraps up.

In an interview, co-singer Hriday said, “It’s amazing that this song is a recurring element in the film. The composition has its own story and it has the magic that only Rahman sir can make out of notes. Jonita and I thoroughly enjoyed singing ‘Main Tumhara.'”

Dil Bechara, directed by Mukesh Chhabra is based on John Green’s 2012 novel The Fault in Our Stars. released on 24 July 2020 on Disney+ Hotstar.

Jonita made her playback debut with the title track of Chennai Express starring Shah Rukh Khan and Deepika Padukone in 2013. Prior to that, she was known for her YouTube covers of well-known Hindi-film songs like Pani Da Rang, Tujhko Jo Paaya, Tum Hi Ho and many others. Besides Main Tumhara, Jonita’s other 2020 songs include Bhankas from Bhaaghi 3, Peg Sheg from Bhangra Paa Le, Chuney Chuney from Maska among others.

