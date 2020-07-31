Actress Niharica Raizada is all set to make her debut in the French entertainment industry with a web series.

Titled “Coyotes“, the forthcoming web series will be shot across France, Belgium and Luxembourg, and should be on air by next year.

“I am really excited because it’s my first French web series and I always wanted to do something in Europe,” said Niharica, who hails from Luxembourg.

Niharica Raizada added: “It’s a French, Belgium and Luxembourg co-production web series. We will start shooting for it from mid-August and will go on till the end of October. Right now, they are doing the first season but they are willing to do more seasons in the future. I was in talks for it from a long time but Covid-19 happened it got postponed. Now we are going to start shooting.”

Talking about the story and her character, Niharica Raizada said: “I can’t say much but I am playing one of the important characters. It’s a love story but it involves gangsters and the mafia, so it has a thriller aspect. I also don’t know on which streaming platform it is going to be released.”

In Bollywood, Niharica Raizada will next be seen in Rohit Shetty’s “Sooryavanshi”, which stars Akshay Kumar and Katrina Kaif.

