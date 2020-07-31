‘Ankita Lokhande Needs Protection’ After Opening Up About Sushant Singh Rajput’s Depression, Feels Kangana Ranaut, Atul Agnihotri And Many Netizens
Ankita Lokhande Needs Security After Opening Up About Sushant Singh Rajput’s Depression, Feels Team Kangana Ranaut

The moment everyone was waiting for finally arrived last night when late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex- girlfriend Ankita Lokhande finally opened up in an interview with Arnab Goswami. There were many shocking statements made by the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress regarding Sushant’s death. Ankita clearly stated that Sushant could never be depressed and has declined all the depression claims by Rhea Chakraborty.

After Ankita Lokhande’s interview with Arnab, she has been trending on twitter. Team Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Agnihotri along with the netizens have supported her latest statement on the ‘Chhichhore’ actor. In fact, they even said that Ankita will now need protection.

Check out what the tweets from Vivek Agnihotri and Team Kangana Ranaut have to say.

Even fans feel that Ankita Lokhande might need protection now. Also, they pointed out the possibility of having a huge conspiracy behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Check out their tweets.

Well, the truth is yet to come out, but we sure know that Ankita has all the support from her as well as Sushant’s fans.

What do you guys think about Ankita Lokhande’s interview?

