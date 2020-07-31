‘Ankita Lokhande Needs Protection’ After Opening Up About Sushant Singh Rajput’s Depression, Feels Kangana Ranaut, Atul Agnihotri And Many Netizens

The moment everyone was waiting for finally arrived last night when late actor Sushant Singh Rajput’s ex- girlfriend Ankita Lokhande finally opened up in an interview with Arnab Goswami. There were many shocking statements made by the ‘Pavitra Rishta’ actress regarding Sushant’s death. Ankita clearly stated that Sushant could never be depressed and has declined all the depression claims by Rhea Chakraborty.

After Ankita Lokhande’s interview with Arnab, she has been trending on twitter. Team Kangana Ranaut and Vivek Agnihotri along with the netizens have supported her latest statement on the ‘Chhichhore’ actor. In fact, they even said that Ankita will now need protection.

Check out what the tweets from Vivek Agnihotri and Team Kangana Ranaut have to say.

Sushant Singh Rajput was definitely not a depressed guy. People failed to understand him because ordinary people can’t understand creative people. Well done @anky1912 Pl be careful, they will now come after you. More power to you. #AnkitaLokhande — Vivek Ranjan Agnihotri (@vivekagnihotri) July 31, 2020

Movie Mafia repeat after me … Sushant wasn’t mentally ill, depressed or bipolar, #dhandabandkar #SushantConspiracy https://t.co/gpvi7hUcSN — Team Kangana Ranaut (@KanganaTeam) July 30, 2020

Even fans feel that Ankita Lokhande might need protection now. Also, they pointed out the possibility of having a huge conspiracy behind Sushant Singh Rajput’s demise. Check out their tweets.

#AnkitaLokhande : Sushant can never be a depressed guy. Yes he can be upset and have anxiety like all of us but Depressed is a very big word aur main danke ki chot main keh sakti hoon ki he wasn’t depressed.#ShameOnMumbaiPolice #SushantConspiracy pic.twitter.com/0nON85iFji — Manoj raj Singh (@imanojfc) July 31, 2020

Ankita: Sushant used to say if ever in my life this point comes of suicide I will get over it in 15mins, it will take only 15mins to overcome that thought. It’s a big thing I will overcome it, how come ppl commit suicide.#SushantConspiracy #AnkitaLokhande pic.twitter.com/jGDx7fFPnS — Shweta Singh (@Shweta_singh02) July 30, 2020

1st of all She needs security immediately, Bihar Police changed the whole game in one day, Ankita is the important link in Sushant case.Why has the Mumbai Police not questioned Ankita till now.Really henchmen are involved in this murder#SushantConspiracy#AnkitaLokhande pic.twitter.com/9zKhnAbTUb — Gourav Sagwal (@guriisagwal) July 31, 2020

Look her @anky1912 eyes she didn't need any effort to say the truth..

And from the sureity she is saying "Sush was Not Depressed" is promising to ppl who is demanding are about to tackle the justice. #SushantSinghRajput#RheaChakraborthy #CBICantBeDeniedForSSR#AnkitaLokhande pic.twitter.com/aptFtbo1e6 — Manuranjan Singham (@mr_singham) July 31, 2020

Thank you @anky1912 for clearing the dust away. This was much needed for his fans and it's a straight slap to his haters who were making depression theory an agenda. #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase #AnkitaLokhande pic.twitter.com/wFzPK7bac0 — Tãñãyā Roy (@TweetsFrom_Roy) July 31, 2020

#AnkitaLokhande Sushant was never the kind of guy jisko depression ho!!! He can be upset about few thing! He can be stressed but Depression is such a big word to say- Ankita Lokhande #AnilDeshmukhSavingSSRKillers #SushantSinghRajputDeathCase #SushantConspiracy #SushantTruthNow pic.twitter.com/FS2hV2SIDU — Tannu Priya |serve Justice to my brother | (@TannuPriyah) July 31, 2020

Well, the truth is yet to come out, but we sure know that Ankita has all the support from her as well as Sushant’s fans.

What do you guys think about Ankita Lokhande’s interview?

