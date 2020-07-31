After Sushant Singh Rajput’s shocking and untimely demise last month, there has been an uproar in Bollywood. There has been a lot in the news regarding his suicide, depression as well as an FIR against Rhea Chakraborty for abetment to suicide. In her recent plea to the Supreme Court, Rhea Chakraborty has accused Sushant Singh Rajput’s relative of influencing the actor’s death probe as well as being behind the FIR filed with the Bihar Police.

Rhea Chakraborty also alleged that Sushant’s friend, Siddharth Pithani was pressurized to raise questions about her. She claimed that Siddharth wrote an e-mail to Mumbai Police about the incident. This e-mail states that he received a conference phone call on July 22 from Sushant’s brother-in-law and senior IPS officer OP Singh and SSR’s sister Meetu Singh, asking him details about Rhea and her expenses while she was staying with Sushant Singh Rajput.

The e-mail further reads that Siddharth Pithani got another phone call on July 27 from OP Singh, who asked him to give a statement to Bihar Police against Rhea Chakraborthy. In the e-mail, he also said that he was being pressurised. As per the e-mail, Pithani then received a WhatsApp call from an unknown number.

The number, when checked by India Today, belonged to Nilotpal Mrinal. Nilotpal is the same person who has been driving with the Bihar Police and giving bytes to media channels on the case.

The Mumbai Police registered an ADR on June 14 following Sushant Singh Rajput’s death that day. Post that, an investigation began behind the reason for the actor’s suicide. On July 28, Sushant Singh Rajput’s father, KK Singh, filed a complaint at Rajiv Nagar Police Station, Patna, accusing Rhea Chakraborty of instigating the actor to commit suicide.

A police team from Patna is in Mumbai and helping with the investigation currently.

