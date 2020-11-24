Saanand Verma has become a television star, all thanks to his stint as Anokhelal Saxena in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. His quirks and dialogues have made him a fan favourite and honestly, he deserves every single ounce of it.

Saanand has always been a hard-working actor and not a struggler. Yes, and the reason we say so is that, before pursuing acting as a profession, he was a well-settled man with a house in Mumbai. He was a manager in MNC with a salary of 50 lakhs per year. But it was his ‘keeda’ for acting, Saanand left everything he had and took a route of a hard way.

Not quickly, but Saanand Verma saw himself slowly establishing in the media field. He was seen in shows like F.I.R and Yeh Chanda Kanoon Hai, both of which were directed by Shashank Bali. In the advertisement world too, he became a known face as he did as many as 250 advertisements. Now, isn’t that a record in itself?

It’s not us spreading any rumours but Saanand Verma had himself revealed it during an interview with The Moi Blog YouTube channel. Vlogger Jyoti Chahar visited the set of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain where she had a talk with our beloved Saxena Ji. While speaking about his acting journey, Saanand revealed such astonishing figures of advertisements he did.

Now, that’s a hell of a milestone for Bhabiji Ghar Pain Hain actor and we really liked it!

Meanwhile, during a same chat of The Moi Blog, Saanand even revealed an interesting incident which proved his unprecedented fame as Saxena from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. He narrated that due to some work he had gone to Kanpur. There he was surrounded by 10-12 bouncers. To his surprise, around 5000 people gathered for him with all of them turning their mobile cameras on to click his picture. Due to such a huge crowd, traffic was jammed in the area.

He further revealed that he was emotionally moved by this incident and was continuously crying for three days. He never ever expected such sort of appreciation for his work.

