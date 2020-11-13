Just like Taarak Mehta Ka Ooltah Chashmah, Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is one such show which has built its cult following. Whenever we scroll social media, we come across several fan pages dedicated to show’s quirky characters. And one such is Anokhelal Saxena played by Saanand Verma.

But the journey hasn’t been that easy for the actor. Saanand has crossed several hurdles to make himself a reliable and fan favourite actor. Not just a regular struggle of an aspiring actor, but he had taken some big risks in order to pursue his dream.

While talking to the YouTube channel, The Moi Blog, Saanand Verma narrated his journey from being a manager in MNC to becoming a household name as Saxena of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. Unlike many actors, the journey of Saanand has been unusual. Before pursuing acting as a profession, he already was a settled man with a house in Mumbai and a well-paying job.

What came as more surprising was the pay scale he sacrificed to follow his passion for acting. You won’t believe but Saanand Verma had left an MNC job which had a pay scale of 50 lakhs per annum. Now, that’s a hell of a risk and we don’t think any normal person would have taken such a drastic step.

Meanwhile, once, while talking to IANS, Saanand has revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput inspired him to take television roles.

He said, “I accepted the role of Saxenaji in ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain‘ because of Sushant Singh Rajput. He proved that a television actor can also become a huge movie star. Earlier, I was not taking up television assignments due to the fear of getting labelled a TV actor. So I continued doing ad films and kept pursuing a film career. But when I saw Sushant, who was doing ‘Pavitra Rishta’ at that time, transforming into a movie star with ‘Kai Po Che’, I thought that if he can do it, I can do it.”

He shared another connection with Sushant, one that directly links them by their roots.

“He (Sushant) is from Patna. I am also from Patna. I’m extremely grateful to Sushant for being my true inspiration,” he added.

