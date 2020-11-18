Showbiz is amongst the most unpredictable industries. Some become an overnight sensation, while for others, it takes years to succeed. Saanand Verma falls in the latter category. As of now, he is highly popular amongst masses for his character of Anokhelal Saxena in Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain.

Advertisement

For the unversed, Saanand had been part of a huge number of advertisements before bagging a proper role. He left his well paying job with a salary of 50 lakhs per annum, to pursue his passion for acting. After quitting MNC, he kept trying to get some proper roles. Finally, he did manage to fetch recognition in Shashank Bali’s F.I.R. His stint in various characters further led him to Bhabiji and the rest is history.

Advertisement

With Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain, Saanand Verma became a household name as Saxena. His catchphrase “I like it” has become the nation’s favourite. Post-Bhabiji, he went onto fetch roles in Ajay Devgn’s Raid, Sacred Games Season 2 and Chhichhore. Out of all such projects, without a doubt, Bhabiji is a turning point for Saanand and he is very grateful for it.

During a chat on YouTube channel, The Moi Blog, Saanand Verma revealed an interesting incident which proved his unprecedented fame as Saxena from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. He narrated that due to some work he had gone to Kanpur. There he was surrounded by 10-12 bouncers. To his surprise, around 5000 people gathered for him with all of them turning their mobile cameras on to click his picture. Due to such a huge crowd, traffic was jammed in the area.

He further revealed that he was emotionally moved by this incident and was continuously crying for three days. He never ever expected such sort of appreciation for his work.

Meanwhile, once, while talking to IANS, Saanand revealed that Sushant Singh Rajput inspired him to take television roles. He said, “I accepted the role of Saxenaji in ‘Bhabhiji Ghar Par Hain‘ because of Sushant Singh Rajput. He proved that a television actor can also become a huge movie star. Earlier, I was not taking up television assignments due to the fear of getting labelled a TV actor,” he said.

Must Read: Rohanpreet Singh Has A Message Of His Ex-Girlfriend But It Is Neha Kakkar Who Steals The Limelight!



Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube