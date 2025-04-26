Bollywood actress Kalki Koechlin and filmmaker Anurag Kashyap married in 2011 and parted ways in 2015. The duo met on the sets of Anurag’s film Dev D, which also marked Kalki’s Bollywood debut opposite Abhay Deol in 2008. Let’s look back at the time when Kalki opened up about the dark phase of her life.

In an interview with Puja Talwar, Kalki revealed that the first few years after separation were difficult. The actress said, “It takes time. There is no denying that in the first few years after our divorce, we couldn’t be the kind of friends that we are today. We needed that separate time because it hurts to know about the other person’s relationship and things like that. So, of course, we took that time. I definitely took a lot of therapy, and now it’s been seven or eight years. It’s been a long, long time, so it’s fine, it’s great, and we get along, as friends.”

Earlier in a conversation with India Today (via NDTV), Kalki Koechlin shared that her equation with ex-husband Anurag Kashyap is “at peace.” The Gully Boy star shared, “I’m very much at ease now. We’ve been through so much together, and so much apart. We’ve reached a place of peace between us. He wasn’t involved in this film (Goldfish) till it was screened at the Busan International Film Festival. He saw the film in Busan, loved it, and was really supportive about it. And we’re really glad to have him on board. So yeah, we’re good now.”

Kalki was also spotted at Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap’s wedding. Talking about the same, she said, “Aaliyah is very cute with my daughter. They really have a kind of playful thing. So basically, my daughter thinks Aaliyah is the real princess. So she’s in awe of her. It’s good to have one more babysitter around.”

For the unversed, they both have worked together on his 2011 released film That Girl In Yellow Boots, and Netflix released web series Sacred Games Season 2 after parting ways and have maintained cordial relations to date.

