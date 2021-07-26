Advertisement

Star kids today are known for voicing their opinions, and Anurag Kashyap’s daughter Aaliyah Kashyap is one such youngster. Aaliyah, who enjoys great popularity, has her own YouTube channel and keeps creating and sharing videos with her followers. A while ago, she took to the platform and shared a video where she asked dad some ‘awkward questions’ sent in by her fans and followers.

Some of these questions included his views on premarital s*x, his reaction if she told him she was pregnant, drugs and more. The youngster has now opened up about the positive and negative responses she got to the video. Read on to know what she said.

During an appearance on Zoom’s By Invite Only, Aaliyah Kashyap got candid about the responses she received to the video of her discussing s*x, pregnancy and drugs with her dad, Anurag Kashyap in her last video. She said, “I have gotten a lot of messages of people talking about how it’s good to see such a progressive parent. People have questions and they are too afraid to ask their parents and so it’s nice for them to have a medium to get answers to their questions.”

While she got some positive words, Aaliyah Kashyap also revealed that she received many hate messages. She said, “But there’s also the other side.. people that are a little more sheltered or reserved that aren’t very comfortable with it. You should have seen the comments on the video I made with my dad. There’s like these… I don’t even know what people have come on my channel.. Full-on hate. Because sex and pregnancy and drugs and blah blah blah. They were just like, ‘How can you talk to your parents about this? You should be ashamed of herself.’”

We wonder if she will make more videos like these and what will people’s reactions be to them.

