Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is considered one of the most iconic Bollywood films of recent years. Directed by Ayan Mukerji, it portrays friendship, dreams, love, and family so beautifully that it still resonates with the audience over a decade after its release.

Over the years, fans have demanded a sequel to the blockbuster film to witness Bunny, Naina, Aditi, and Avi’s journey again. Kalki Koechlin, who played the strong-headed and happy-go-lucky girl Aditi in the film, has opened up about a potential sequel to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani.

Kalki Koechlin Says Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2 is Not Happening

The film’s fans are in for disappointment as Kalki Koechlin has confirmed that Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani 2 is not in the works. The actress recently appeared in an interview with AfterHours, where she talked about the growing trend of re-releases and sequels in the industry.

Kalki said creating the same magic again would be challenging, so a sequel to Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani is not happening. “It’ll be hard to get that magic back. I have heard no such rumors. You can’t make another one,” she said.

In the same interview, Kalki addressed the criticism directed toward Ranbir Kapoor’s character Bunny. Some fans have pointed out that Bunny is toxic and selfish, as he always puts his dreams and career above his family, friendships, and relationships. When asked about it, Kalki jokingly replied, “I didn’t spend much time thinking about him. That’s terrible. You’ll have to ask Ayan (director) about that.”

Interestingly, while Kalki has shut the doors for a Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani sequel, Ranbir Kapoor has a different opinion. During a live interaction with fans last year, the actor said that YJHD could lead to a good sequel, and Ayan Mukerji even had plans to start working on it before he started working on Brahmastra.

“But, never say never. He might make it after a couple of years. I believe the story will continue ten years later when Bunny, Naina, Avi, and Aditi are living their lives. I believe investigating those characters will be exciting and fun,” Ranbir said.

Starring Ranbir and Kalki along with Deepika Padukone and Aditya Roy Kapoor, Yeh Jawaani Hai Deewani tells the story of a group of friends with different personalities who go on a trip that changes their lives forever. The movie collected around Rs. 190 crore at the box office.

