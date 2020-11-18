Rohanpreet Singh Has A Message Of His Ex-Girlfriend But It Is Neha Kakkar Who Steals The Limelight!

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Dubai. The couple has been treating fans with glimpses of their romantic getaway on social media. But it is their recent post under our radar. And it was everything to do with Rohan’s ex-flame!

As most know, Rohanpreet recently released a song called Ex-Calling. It featured him alongside Television beauty Avneet Kaur. The song turned into a hit track immediately after its release.

Time and again, both Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh keep promoting their track as they share creative videos. In the latest post, the 25-year old singer shared an Instagram reel performing on Ex-Calling. The lyrics went, “Mai ta khush ha, ki kara je hun tu khush nahi. Tu mere layi Ex ton Wadke hunn taan kuch nahin!” (I’m happy, what can I do if you’re not. You’re nothing more than an ex for me now)

As Rohanpreet Singh shared the video, it was Neha Kakkar’s comment that grabbed all the eyeballs. The Nehu Da Vyah singer wrote, “Usse Wadke Aur honi bhi Nahin chaiye kuch!!!” (She shouldn’t even be anything more than that)

As expected, fans were left in splits. It’s cute to witness their fun social media banter time and again. Isn’t it?

Check out the post below:

Meanwhile, we recently saw Rohanpreet and Neha get all decked up for Diwali celebrations. It was their first Diwali and they stunned fans with complimenting attire in black. The highlight of the festival remained when they sealed the memories with a kiss.

Rohan had share glimpses of their celebrations. He captioned the post, “Happy Diwali nd BandiChorh Diwas diyan Lakh Lakh Vadaiyan Sareyan nu!!”

Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh got married last month. Their wedding festivities took place in Delhi, Mumbai and Punjab. It was a star-studded affair with celebrities like Urvashi Rautela, Maniesh Paul, Urvashi Dholakia in attendance.

