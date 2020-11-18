Actor Aamir Ali, who is set to feature in Naxalbari, says the upcoming web-series was offered to him during the Covid lockdown. He added what attracted him to his character was the intensity and depth, with a bit of suspense.

Advertisement

“Naxalbari came to me during the Covid times. Mentally, I was empty and I think we all were in that phase. Nobody was working, meeting, shooting. Then the script came to me, and they were shooting in Goa. I was the only actor who drove to Goa from Bombay, rest everyone was already in Goa,” Aamir said.

Advertisement

Aamir Ali added: “What attracted me the most about my character is the intensity and depth, with a bit of suspense. There is a layer to it and I couldn’t say no. Naxalbari being my digital debut, I had to be comprehensive about choosing the right one. Also, a trip outside Mumbai during Covid times fascinated me.”

Directed by Partho Mitra, the series apart from Aamir Ali also features Tina Datta, Sreejita Dey, Satyadeep Mishra, Shakti Anand and Rajeev Khandelwal. Aamir is already a very popular name on Indian Television, it will be exciting to see him debut on the digital platform.

The show is slated to premiere on Zee5 on November 28.

Must Read: The Kapil Sharma Show: Govinda Takes A Subtle Dig At Krushna Abhishek With His ‘Bhaanje Ko Kaam Zarur Dega’ Remark

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube