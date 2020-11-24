Actress Juhi Chawla ruled our hearts with her cute performances in the ’90s, recently opened up about not being fond of kids. Can you believe that! The actress who along with Aamir Khan looked after three devils (not literally) in Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke didn’t like them.

During the same talk, the actress who is now a mother of 2 – Jhanvi and Arjun, Juho spoke about what changed her perception and love for kids as well as how she managed to balance between shooting and being a mom. Read it all below.

In a recent interview with Pinkvilla, Juhi Chawla revealed she wasn’t too fond of children. The Yes Boss actress revealed, “Frankly, before I had kids, despite doing films like Hum Hai Rahi Pyaar Ke, I had no fondness for children. I would find them as a nuisance. (laughs)” She added, “But I started looking at children differently once I turned into a mother. It changed me.”

Talking about multitasking by balancing motherhood and work, Juhi Chawla said, “I know my parents were also working and I hope my children also see it that way. I don’t see any problem with that.” Adding further, the actress said, “From my side, I always try (to have) my shooting schedule is in Mumbai, or if I am going outstation, someone is there at home, so that they are never left alone. Sometimes when I used to go, my mother-in-law or sister-in-law would take care.”

She continued, “I would also make sure that the shooting schedule outdoors is not more than 10 days at a stretch so that I could visit my kids and see them. It is not like they wanted me to come but it was me.”

A while ago, Juhi Chawla revealed that her kids used to get embarrassed watching her films. She said her husband (Jay Mehta) told the kids to watch Hum Hain Rahi Pyaar Ke saying that it’s ‘quite a cute film’. What followed was a conversation like this, “Then, Arjun asked me, ‘Mom is there romance in that film?’ and I was like, ‘yes, it is a romantic comedy.’ To this, he replied, ‘I don’t want to see your films that feature romance. It gets very strange. So, I am not going to watch any of your films.’ And that’s it! They don’t want to watch any of my films.”

We feel bad for you Juhi ma’am (wink).

