Former actress and 1984 Miss India beauty pageant winner, Juhi Chawla is celebrating her 53rd birthday today. She was one of the most popular Hindi film actresses from the late 1980s until the early 2000s. The actress is now happily married to businessman Jay Mehta, but did you know, Salman Khan once wanted to marry her?

As interesting as it may sound, Salman had once proposed to her father for her hand in marriage but Juhi’s father refused. It’s worth pointing out that the news may come as speculation but Bollywood’s most eligible bachelor himself has admitted it.

Years ago, in an interview, the Dabangg star had described Juhi Chawla as an ‘adorable girl’. Salman Khan said, “She is very sweet. Adorable girl. I toh asked her father if he will let her get married to me. He said no.” When the interviewer prodded him further as to know why his marriage proposal was rejected, he simply shrugged and said, “Don’t fit the bill, I guess.” He appeared in a tee and baggy high-waist denim. He complimented his look with a Cowboy hat.

Check out the video below:

If reports are to believed, Juhi Chawla and Salman Khan had a little tussle. During the interview, the reporter had asked him why he hasn’t signed a film with Juhi, to this, the Radhe actor replied, “No! Juhi doesn’t want to work with me. Even Juhi was asked a similar question when she made an appearance on Karan Johar’s Koffee With Karan. She also said, “Sometimes I’ve run into him – earlier, things may have improved now – and he’d just look at me as if he didn’t know who I was. So I really didn’t know what was going on in his mind.”

In the year, 1995, Juhi Chawla had secretly tied the knot with Jay Mehta at the peak of her career, with only a few people in the know. The couple is now parents to two children – a daughter named Janhavi and son named Arjun. During an interview with Rajeev Masand earlier this year, the actress revealed the reason behind keeping her marriage a hush-hush affair. The actress said that she was ‘afraid of losing my career just when I had kind of got there’.

Juhi Chawla, on eve of her birthday, asked her fans and well-wishers to plant trees instead of sending her flowers. She tweeted, “My well-wishers, tomorrow is my birthday; the flowers you send in affection will die away in 3 days but trees you plant will benefit your children & mine for years. I’m ever so grateful for all the love but our farmers & our Earth need it more.”

