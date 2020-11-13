The Shah Rukh Khan-Kajol blockbuster Baazigar released on this day 27 years ago, and actress Shilpa Shetty, who walked into Bollywood with the 1993 Diwali release, posted an Instagram video to reminisce about the film on Thursday.

“#27YearsOfBaazigar…It feels unreal… it’s been 27 years since Baazigar released, and I was welcomed by the fraternity & the audience with open arms,” the actress wrote with the video.

“I have nothing but tremendous gratitude for all the love and support that you’ve sent my way every day. Thank you for being my strongest support all along. Congratulations, Team Baazigar Thank you @jainrtn for believing in me constantly, ready for some more #Hungama.. Here’s to the next 27,” Shilpa Shetty added.

In the video, which is of an old interview, Shilpa Shetty recalls shooting her first song “Ae mere humsafar”, memories of shooting the film and recalled watching “Baazigar” with her mother in the theatre. She also spoke of the audience reaction to her death scene in the film.

The Abbas-Mustan thriller was Shah Rukh’s first antihero role before “Darr” and “Anjaam”. The film did good business at the box office, and its songs continue to be popular till date.

Shilpa recently wrapped up shooting “Nikamma”. She is all set to return to films after 13 years with two releases, “Hungama 2” and “Nikamma”.

“Nikamma” also stars Abhimanyu Dasani and Shirley Setia, and is directed by Sabbir Khan.

She was last seen on the big screen in the 2007 releases, “Life In A… Metro” and “Apne”.

“Hungama 2”, also featuring Paresh Rawal, Pranitha Subhash and Meezan, is a follow-up of Priyadarshan’s 2003 slapstick hit, “Hungama”. The cast and crew shot portions of the film in Manali, Himachal Pradesh, recently.

