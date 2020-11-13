Who doesn’t know Prabhudheva? The dance sensation of India, a very shy personality in nature, always keeps himself away from any controversies. He is just known for his fabulous work and entertaining capability. But today, he is in news for tying the knot for the second time.

Advertisement

Yes! You heard it right. The actor, dancer and director is rumoured to tie the knot for the second time. But, this time is it going to be his niece who he will marry—shocked to hear this? Well, then continue reading further to get all the details.

Advertisement

According to reports in the Free Press Journal, Prabhudheva, who is said to be in a relationship with his niece plans to get married soon. However, it said to be a rumour, since there has not been any kind of confirmation around it.

For those unversed, Prabhudheva was previously married to Ramlatha, and the couple had three kids. However, their eldest son died on cancer in 2008. However, the two ended their marriage with a divorce in 2011. In 2010, Deva headlined for his relationship with actress Nayanthara, which led to his wife filing a petition in the family court, demanding her arrest and requesting a reunion. In 2012, Nayanthara confirmed that she had ended her affair with Prabhu.

On the work front, Prabhu will be donning the director’s hat for Radhe featuring Salman Khan and Disha Patani. Prabhu earlier called the shots on the Salman Khan films Wanted (2009) and Dabangg 3 (2019).

Prabhudheva earlier told TOI, Salman does sixteen to eighteen retakes for no reason, as he is extremely particular about his shots and doesn’t wish to dissatisfy the directors. He also added that directors and choreographers should refrain from making Salman do things, and instead let him do what he does best. Salman and Disha were seen together in last year’s Bharat.

Radhe is said to be a Bollywood remake of the 2017 Korean action thriller, The Outlaws. The film casts Salman as a cop and also features Randeep Hooda and Jackie Shroff in pivotal roles.

Well, what do you think about Prabhudheva tying the knot with his niece? Share your thoughts in the comments section below.

Must Read: Veer-Zaara: Did You Know? Shah Rukh Khan-Preity Zinta Starrer Had Music That Was Over 28 Years Old!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube