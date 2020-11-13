8 years back on Diwali 2012, Jab Tak Hai Jaan released at the box office. The romantic film was worth the hype for several reasons. While the film brought back Shah Rukh Khan in a romantic film after a long time, the most special part was that it was last directorial of legendary Yash Chopra. Then SRK was paired opposite two big actresses like Katrina Kaif and Anushka Sharma in JTHJ.

Upon release, Jab Tak Hai Jaan received mixed reviews from critics but still went on to cross the 100 crores mark at the box office. This happened despite the film clashed with another Diwali biggie Son Of Sardaar starring Ajay Devgn in lead along with Sonakshi Sinha and Sanjay Dutt.

Jab Tak Hai Jaan was loved by the audience for its heart touching emotions, beautiful music, the stunning performance of Shah Rukh Khan, Yash Chopra’s direction and of course the amazing dialogues. Rishi Kapoor and Neetu Kapoor also came together onscreen after a long time for the film. The couple had a beautiful cameo in JTHJ.

As the film completes 8 years today, let’s have a look at some of the best dialogues from the film.

Meanwhile, legendary music composer AR Rahman has opened up on doing the music of the film. Speaking to IANS on Jab Tak Hai Jaan’s 8th anniversary, he said, “It was a great honour working with such a stalwart. He (Yash Chopra) had this child-like enthusiasm about everything that was fascinating. Knowing that he was the visionary behind YRF Studios and movies, it was quite interesting to see how organised they were. You expect certain things from such an experienced person, but then he always picks the most innovative idea! He had that extra quality in him to pick new things and yet ground it in tradition,”

The composer also spoke about how he used to break Ramadan fast with Yash Chopra and Gulzar on the sets of the film.

On Gulzar, he said there was poetry about everything he did from “the way he gestures and the way he talks” adding that “his eyes are filled with love and wisdom”.

