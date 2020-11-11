Shah Rukh Khan and Akshay Kumar are two of the biggest stars of the industry. Even though their fan bases are always indulged in a verbal spat on social media, it wouldn’t be less than a treat for them watching the duo sharing the screen on the big screen.

For the unversed, SRK and Akshay have worked together in Dil Toh Pagal Hai, Heyy Babyy and Om Shanti Om. Both Heyy Babyy and OSO released in 2007, so it’s been around 13 years, the duo hasn’t shared the screen space. Not that Shah doesn’t want to work with Akki, but there’s a legit reason on why they aren’t been able to join hands.

We’ll be taking a look at Shah Rukh Khan’s old interview, where he explained why he and Akshay Kumar aren’t able to collaborate. Well, before reading his explanation, be careful that you aren’t drinking or eating something as it will make you laugh harder.

During an interview with DNA, Shah Rukh Khan was asked if he wants to do a film with Akshay Kumar. He said, “What do I say to this? I don’t wake up as early as him. I go to sleep when Akshay is waking up. His day starts early. By the time I start working, he is packing up and going home. So he can put in more hours of work. I’m a nocturnal person. Not many people are fond of shooting at night like me.”

He further added that it will be fun working with Akshay, but they won’t get to work together on the sets. “It will be fun to act with Akshay. Dono set pe hi nahin milenge. Woh jaa raha hoga aur main aa raha hounga. (He’ll be leaving the set and I’ll be coming in). I would like to work like Akshay and with him, but our timings won’t match,” he added.

Now, that’s a witty side of Shah Rukh Khan for you!

On the work front, Shah Rukh will be seen in YRF’s Pathan along with John Abraham and Deepika Padukone. The film will be helmed by Siddhart Anand. The official announcement is still awaited.

