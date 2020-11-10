After the success of Hrithik Roshan and Tiger Shroff starrer WAR last year, fans have been waiting for the makers to announce the sequel of the film. While the actors are also keen to do a sequel, the film’s director Siddharth Anand has opted to direct Shah Rukh Khan in his comeback film Pathan.

The film Pathan is expected to go on floors early 2021 which will see Shah Rukh Khan in an all-out action role. Reportedly, both King Khan and the director have already started preparing for the film. Reports also speculate that Deepika Padukone and John Abraham will be roped in the film in pivotal roles.

While the speculations are not confirmed, director Siddharth Anand did not deny the project or the cast and Yash Raj Films refuses to divulge any details. So far Shah Rukh has been confirmed in the cast and he will be doing intricate action sequences for Pathan, reports Spotboye.

The publication further reported that Yashraj Films is planning to turn WAR into a franchise. Aditya Chopra-run production company have now left with two options: either wait for Siddharth Anand to complete Pathan, or the second film in the WAR franchise can be directed by another director. However, Yashraj Films have now decided Siddharth complete Pathan.

Now that Pathan and WAR all set for next year, Siddharth Anand seems to have joined the ranks of the biggest directors in Bollywood.

Meanwhile, Mumbai Mirror reported that Shah Rukh Khan could be seen in either in Rajkumar Hirani or Atlee’s next film. Citing a source, the publication said, “While Atlee’s film seems to be in the forefront right now, he has his heart set on Hirani’s social drama, as it will be a breather between two action-packed films. But Hirani takes his time to complete a script and a clear picture will only emerge by mid-2021.”

The report further said that Rajkumar Hirani’s is an immigration tale that moves between Punjab and Canada, while Atlee’s next film will be an action film in which Shah Rukh plays the double role of a special force officer and a dreaded gangster.

