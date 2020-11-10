Swedish-Greek actress Elli AvrRam looks stunning in a new post that has her in a pristine white ensemble that compliments her beautiful copper red hair.

Advertisement

The Malang actress posted the picture on Instagram where she is dressed in a lacey white bodycon ensemble. She curls up in a white comforter, holding a blue coffee mug, in one hand and a book, in the other. Her copper-red hair looks good with the bright blue sky in the backdrop.

Advertisement

“If you know what I’m reading, you’re on the right track.. #love #light #life #joy #kindness #selflove #respect #growth #only#good #vibes #energy #nature #oneness #eternity #ElliAvrRam#yourstruly,” Elli AvrRam wrote alongside the image, which currently has over 33.3K likes on the photo-sharing website.

Check out Elli AvrRam’s post below:

Elli recently announced she will be seen acting in a Swedish short film titled “With You”. On the Bollywood front, she had featured in Mohit Suri‘s “Malang” earlier this year.

Did you like Malang actress Elli AvrRam’s copper red hair? Share with us in the comments section below.

Must Read: Shraddha Kapoor’s Nagin To Have No Iconic Song, Nikhil Dwivedi Reveals Exclusive Details!

Follow Us: Facebook | Instagram | Twitter | Youtube