Neha Kakkar and Rohanpreet Singh are currently enjoying their honeymoon in Dubai. The couple married in a star-studded affair in Delhi last month. Urvashi Dholakia, brother Tony Kakkar, Maniesh Paul, Urvashi Rautela were amongst others in attendance. The duo has been giving some serious couple goals ever since.

Pictures and videos of the couple have been going viral all across the social media platforms. In fact, Neha herself had shared glimpses from Mumbai airport, as well as, their Dubai vacay. But it was a video of Rohanpreet looking at some bikini-clad women that has gained our attention.

In the viral video, Rohanpreet Singh hides his face behind the menu card as some bikini-clad women are seen strolling across the beach. The Ex Calling singer says, “hayo mere rabba” as he gives millions of expressions. To this, the super-cool wifey Neha Kakkar asks him to say, “what a view.”

Rohanpreet Singh then actually goes onto say that. Neha Kakkar bursts out in laughter, post which they order their meal amid the fun time.

Check out the video below:

Meanwhile, yesterday, ace fashion designer Anita Dongre revealed all about Neha and Rohanpreet’s dreamy love story. “We literally met for the first time on the set of the song we did together – Nehu Da Vyah and I didn’t even realise what she wrote for that song would come true one day. It literally changed my life for the best,” Rohanpreet Singh began.

Neha Kakkar also shared her first impressing about Rohanpreet. “My first impression of him was that he was so good to each and every person on the set. And undeniably, he was the cutest boy I had ever come across. The attraction was strong. I think it was really in those initial moments itself that I knew he was the one for me,” she said.

But how did this collab switch to love? Rohanpreet Singh shared, “For me, it was absolutely love at first sight. She’s one of the most down to earth people I’ve met. One fine day, I mustered the courage to propose to her and she said yes! Shukar hai mere Rabba. Really, thank you, God.”

